Insider Reveals Titans' Likely Plan for No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and lately, we have been hearing all different sorts of speculation about which direction they could go.
While the most obvious decision the Titans could make is selecting a quarterback, some feel that Tennessee may ultimately pursue a different avenue.
However, Pete Thamel of ESPN has revealed that the Titans are most likely to take a signal-caller, and that they have their sights set on Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward.
"In a draft that projects to be defined by the Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders debate for QB1, the building sentiment from scouts and executives this week was Ward is likely to be the No. 1 pick," Thamel wrote. "This is more anecdotal than scientific, as neither passer was in town. But Ward's versatility and ability to run stand out as a separating traits."
This does not come as much of a surprise, as Ward has been predicted to land in Tennessee by a plethora of mock drafts since the regular season ended.
Still, given all of the unique conjecture we have heard recently, it didn't look like the Titans selecting Ward—or a quarterback in general—was a guarantee.
That being said, many have long felt that Ward would be the best fit for Tennessee.
The 22-year-old is coming off of a terrific 2024 campaign in which he threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 204 yards and four scores.
The Titans spent this past season alternating between Will Levis and Mason Rudolph under center, so Ward would certainly represent a refreshing change in Music City.
We'll see what Tennessee ultimately decides to do in April.
