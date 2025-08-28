All Titans

Titans' Problematic Position Group Improving Before Season

The Tennessee Titans are getting better in a key area at the start of the year.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski prepares for a drill during an NFL football training camp practice.
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski prepares for a drill during an NFL football training camp practice. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are in a mad dash to get the season started to show off how much they have improved over the offseason.

The main part of the team that has changed is the offensive line, which has undergone a makeover as they prepare to protect No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward this season. During the preseason, the offensive line took a step in the right direction.

"Tennessee didn't play its starting offense for very many snaps during the preseason, but when it was out there, No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward had plenty of time to sit in the pocket. Ward was pressured on only 19% of his dropbacks, via Tru Media, and was able to hang back and pick out receivers on crossing routes several times. If they can keep him protected during the regular season, the Titans have a chance to take a step forward offensively," CBS Sports contributor Jared Dubin wrote.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Sam Mustipher works against tackle JC Latham during training cam
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Sam Mustipher works against tackle JC Latham during training camp / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans are expected to get back Lloyd Cushenberry III after spending most of the offseason healing from a torn Achilles he suffered last season. Cushenberry will start at center while Peter Skoronski holds down the fort at left guard and veteran free agent Kevin Zeitler keeps the right guard spot intact.

The tackles give a new look going into the season. JC Latham, last year's No. 7 overall pick, was on the left side in his rookie season, but he will now line up on the right. Taking over on the left side is free agent signee Dan Moore Jr., who has received a lot of heat over the offseason by signing one of the richest contracts for a left tackle without having the stats to back it up.

Moore is prone to giving up sacks, surrendering 12 in his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. However, the Titans are hopeful he can get that number down in his first season in Nashville.

The offensive line's early returns provide hope and optimism for the unit going into the season, which begins Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.

