Three Observations From Titans Initial 53-Man Roster
The Tennessee Titans have narrowed down their training camp roster to 53 players going into the regular season, but the construction of the team is far from finished.
Here are three observations of the team's initial roster cuts:
Titans Have Six Wide Receivers
The Titans were very competitive at wide receiver during training camp with 12-13 players fighting for six or seven spots. Many expected the Titans to carry seven receivers to start the season, but they are starting the year off with only six (for now).
James Proche II was one of the more surprising cuts as he was expected to make it as a veteran option. However, the Titans opted to go in a different direction.
Who's Returning Punts?
Speaking of Proche, many believed he would be the one listed as the punt returner going into the season. Proche wasn't waived, but rather released, so he likely isn't even coming back to the Titans practice squad.
For now, rookie fourth-round pick Chimere Dike out of Florida should be viewed as the top candidate for the punt return job. However, the team might want to go with someone a little more experienced.
This is an opportunity for the Titans to find someone on the waiver wire that could be a potential punt returner for them early in the season.
Too Many Offensive Linemen
The Titans chose to bring 11 offensive linemen with them into the season, which is a lot for one team.
Lloyd Cushenberry, Peter Skoronski, Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham, Corey Levin, Blake Hance, Jackson Slater, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, John Ojukwu and Olisaemeka Udoh all made the team, but not all of them could stay.
The Titans are almost certainly going to take advantage of the fact that they are No. 1 in waiver priority, so they should be making some changes to the initial 53-man roster right away. The offensive linemen, especially the backups, shouldn't get too comfortable about their spot on the roster.
The starting lineup is safe, as is Slater, a fifth-round rookie. The others could be the first targets if waiver claims are added.
