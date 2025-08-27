Titans Add Four Players to Roster: Restructure Continues
The Tennessee Titans are making moves on the waiver wire, claiming four players from across the league.
The Titans claimed Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, his teammate C.J. Ravenell, Indianapolis Colts defensive back Samuel Womack and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dorian Mausi.
Out of the four players, Armour-Davis is easily the most notable. Armour-Davis was cut by the Ravens in advance of the final roster cuts, but spent his first three NFL seasons in Baltimore. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, but slowly faded in the Ravens depth chart.
Armour-Davis won't be coming to Tennessee alone as he has his Ravens teammate in Ravenell coming with him to Nashville. Ravenell was an undrafted free agent signed by the Ravens after the 2024 NFL Draft, but he didn't appear in a game for Baltimore last season. Now, he's on the 53-man roster for the Titans with a chance to make his NFL debut this season.
The team also has Womack coming in as another potential answer for the team's defensive back woes. Like Armour-Davis, Womack was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, but one round later in the fifth round out of Toledo.
Womack began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, playing in all but one game in his rookie season. In 2023, Womack took a step back, only appearing in seven games for the Niners en route to a Super Bowl appearance.
Womack missed the 49ers final roster a year ago, but he was claimed off waivers by the Colts. He appeared in all 17 games for Indianapolis, starting in eight and recording a career-high 36 tackles.
He finds himself in a familiar position missing the final cut, but he should see a decent amount of playing time in Tennessee's cornerback rotation.
As for Mausi, he is an undrafted free agent out of Auburn that narrowly missed the Vikings cuts. He recorded 81 tackles for the Tigers last season after spending his first four collegiate years at Duke.
Along with veteran defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, the Titans will have five new additions to the 53-man roster, which means Tennessee must say goodbye to five more players in corresponding moves.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!