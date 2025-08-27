Bills Sign Former Titans CB
The Tennessee Titans recently cut over 30 players to trim their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday's deadline. One of the players they cut was former Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber. He cleared waivers and wasn't signed to the Titans' practice squad, but the Buffalo Bills liked what they saw from him and added Kimber to their practice squad.
Kimber was well traveled in college. The former four-star began his career at Georgia, but after playing a combined 36 snaps in two seasons, he transferred to Florida. He didn't play much in his first year with the Gators, but was a starter in year two, where he allowed 389 yards and three touchdowns.
Before his final year of college, Kimber transferred again, this time to Penn State. He was quickly named the Nittany Lions' starting cornerback and played a career-high 704 snaps. He was targeted 43 times in 2024, allowing 23 catches for 262 yards and two scores. He didn't record any interceptions, but he led the team with an 88.4 tackling grade after missing just one tackle all year.
Kimber went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Titans quickly picked him up and signed him to a UDFA deal. He struggled in the Titans' preseason opener, allowing both his targets to be caught for 20 yards and missing his lone tackle attempt, but he settled in during the final two preseason games. In week two and three, he was targeted twice, and allowed one reception for five yards.
Kimber was waived from the team earlier this week, and after clearing waivers, he signed with the Bills' practice squad.
After keeping six cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster, the Titans claimed two corners, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Sam Womack, on waivers to further solidify their CB room. L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary are expected to be the Titans' starters, but now they've gone out and added quality depth to their defensive backfield.
The Titans are almost done making roster moves. With their four waiver wire pickups plus the signing of Shy Tuttle, they will need to clear more space on their roster to get back down to 53 players.
