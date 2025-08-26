Titans' Cam Ward Makes Bold Statement Ahead of Week 1
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward will soon find out the exact group of 52 teammates that will be rolling along with him to start the season when the team makes its annual big roster cut this week.
The 53 players that make the team will then begin to prepare for the team's season opener against the Denver Broncos. Ward spoke about the biggest key going into the first game of the year and expressed the team's readiness going into the season.
"I think the biggest thing is just try to keep guys healthy going into Week 1, and also making sure guys have confidence in what they are doing, whether it's defense to offense, scheme-wise," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But I am real confident in our group, on both sides of the ball. We can score the ball at a high pace if we need to, and defensively I know we can get a stop if we need to. So, both sides of the ball, I think we'll be ready for Week 1."
The Titans picked up a few injuries during the preseason as running backs Tyjae Spears and Kalel Mullings suffered ankle sprains. Other players like Lloyd Cushenberry III and L'Jarius Sneed were recovering from previous injuries ahead of training camp and returned in the past few weeks.
The first week could be the healthiest the Titans will be all year, so they need to make sure to get their bodies right before facing 18 weeks of wear and tear on the body. Recovery will be incredibly important for the Titans before going into the season because injuries have been a menace to the team over the past few years.
The Titans held a tougher training camp this season than the previous year, so they are hoping to reap the benefits of their hard work when the 2025 campaign officially begins.
Kickoff for the team's Week 1 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 inside Empower Field at Mile High against the Denver Broncos at 3:05 p.m. CT.
