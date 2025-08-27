Titans Announce Full Practice Squad Roster
The Tennessee Titans have just about wrapped up their roster moves for the offseason. After trimming their roster down to 53 players, signing four players off waivers and adding Shy Tuttle via free agency, the Titans have announced their practice squad roster, which consists of 14 players.
Here's the full list of players on the Titans' practice squad:
- S Kendell Brooks
- DE Ali Gaye
- DT Cam Horsley
- RB Jemar Jefferson
- WR Mason Kinsey
- RB Jordan Mims
- TE Thomas Odykoya
- CB Amani Oruwariya
- WR James Proche
- DT Isaiah Raikes
- WR Xavier Restrepo
- OT Andrew Rupcich
- QB Trevor Siemian
- DE Carlos Watkins
Perhaps the most notable name on the practice squad is WR Xavier Resrepo, who was teammates with first overall pick Cam Ward at Miami. Restrepo led Miami in receptions (69), yards (1,127) and receiving touchdowns (11) in 2024. He went undrafted, but the Titans quickly scooped him up as an undrafted free agent. He didn't do enough to make the 53-man roster, but will return to Tennessee on the practice squad.
Trevor Siemian, a seven-year NFL veteran, was in a battle with Brandon Allen for the backup QB spot this preseason. Allen won out and made the 53-man roster, but the Titans brought Siemian back to their practice squad. He gives them a veteran presence at the quarterback position and will be ready to step in if he's needed.
James Proche was a surprise cut a couple of days ago, but now he's back with the team. He seemed to be the favorite to win the kick and punt return job, but just missed out on the final WR spot on the 53-man roster. He's back now, and like Siemian, if they need to elevate him, he'll be ready to play right away.
The Titans also brought back Jermar Jefferson, who led the team in yards per carry (6.56) in the preseason. He impressed the staff as both a runner and a blocker, but missed out on the 53-man roster. He gets another shot in Tennessee on the practice squad, alongside former Saints' RB Jordan Mims.
The Titans' practice squad came together nicely. They have a mixture of young and experienced players, who will all be able to help the team if they're elevated during the season.
