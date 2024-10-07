Steelers Connected to Titans WR - Again
The Tennessee Titans are being linked quite often in the NFL rumor mill. Most of the rumors of late have to do with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins is emerging as a possible trade chip ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Quite a few teams around the NFL need help at the wide receiver position and Hopkins could be the fix for them.
Looking around the league at teams needing wide receivers, there is one intriuging destination that would make a ton of sense for Hopkins. That team is none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Steelers have begun emerging as a possible trade target for Hopkins. He would immediately take their offense to the next level. For a team that wants to compete for a championship, he would be worth an aggressive trade offer.
Justin Melo of FanSided has again connected the Steelers as a top potential landing spot for Hopkins as well.
"The Steelers lack pass-catching weapons outside of George Pickens. They've leaned on their defense and rushing attack, with a 27th-place result in the passing game. Hopkins would severely upgrade their receiving corps."
Throughout the course of the 2024 season thus far, Hopkins has caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in four games. His numbers haven't been elite, but they're good enough to show that he's still capable of making a major impact in the right situation.
At 32 years old, Hopkins isn't getting any younger. The Titans also aren't close to being a Super Bowl contender.
Parting ways for good value would be a wise move for Tennesse. As for Pittsburgh, they're all-in on competing right now. The trade would be a match made in heaven.
That being said, there are quite a few other teams who will be in the market for a wideout like Hopkins. A couple of those teams could be the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Even past those two teams there are other potential landing spots as well.
It will be very interesting to see what the Titans end up doing ahead of the trade deadline. They have a few pieces that they could move on from.
Hopkins is the biggest name and it sure seems like it would be a good move to get as much value out of him as the franchise can before they lose him for nothing.
