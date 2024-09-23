Titans Land Colorado QB in Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans can't be terribly excited with what they have seen from second-year quarterback Will Levis so far this year. While we're still early in the season, the results have not been great.
Through the first three games of the season, Levis has had a turnover problem.
He has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 579 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Levis has also lost three fumbles this year. Those numbers simply aren't very good.
At 25 years old, Levis is still young and there is plenty of talent to work with. However, if the Titans get impatient, could they consider shopping around for options if a better one is available?
That is exactly what Pro Football Network is projecting them to do.
In their latest mock draft, they have Tennessee selecting Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"When Shedeur Sanders is dialed in, he is one of the best passers in the nation. However, his off-field antics and questionable leadership skills will discourage some teams. Not the Titans, as head coach Brian Callahan is one more mind-boggling play away from canceling the Will Levis Show after one season like “The Acolyte.” Sanders showcased his accuracy and anticipatory prowess last year, compiling 3,230 yards, 27 TDs, and only three INTs. If he maintains his momentum in 2024, he’ll hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft."
Sanders would be a very intriguing pickup for the Titans. He has huge playmaking ability and a big arm. There are some question marks about his leadership and maturity, but from a pure talent perspective he would be hard to pass up if Levis doesn't improve dramatically.
Through four games this season, Sanders has completed 67.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,340 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also scored a touchdown on the ground.
At 0-3, it is a realistic thought that Tennessee could have a top-five draft pick. If they do and Sanders is on the board, he would be worth consideration.
All of that being said, the hope is that Levis can snap out of his funk and get back on track. But, if he doesn't, Sanders could be waiting to replace him.
