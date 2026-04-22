One Thing the Titans Cannot Get Wrong in 2026 Draft

Mike Borgonzi is preparing for his second draft as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans. In Borgonzi's first draft, the executive found several immediate contributors, so the hope is that will also be the case in 2026.

Heading into the draft, the Titans have the No. 4 pick in the first round, and nine picks total in the draft. There are plenty of holes on both sides of the roster, so making the most out of these picks is absolutely crucial.

What the Titans will do at No. 4 is obviously the biggest question. There's still plenty of smoke around running back Jeremiyah Love, and most around the team are expecting Love or an edge rusher to be the pick. However, the Titans are also reportedly willing to trade back, and that would be an interesting scenario considering the team needs as many assets as possible.

While the Titans did a fine job of adding talent in free agency, there are still several spots that need reinforcements, both for now and for the future. For example, the team traded for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, but the rest of the edge rusher room still leaves much to be desired. Unless the team wants to go into the season relying on Oluwafemi Oladejo breaking out, it would be wise to add a high-upside pass rusher in this draft.

The Titans Have to Draft a Pass Rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft

Pass rusher is the one position that most needs help for the Titans. While Love has been a popular mock draft pick for the team, the Titans would be fine if Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears manned the position again in 2026.

At cornerback, the team feels good about free agent additions Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott. Linebacker is another spot that could use some help, but it wouldn't be the end of the world to start Cody Barton and Cedric Gray again either. On the offensive line, competition is definitely needed on the interior, but you're not going to take a guard or center in the top ten anyway.

That leaves edge rusher as the top need in the draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean Borgonzi has to take one at No. 4. Love could still be the pick there, and then a player like Zion Young or Malachi Lawrence could be added in the second round.

Also, we recently identified a potential trade down opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs. In that scenario, the Titans get No. 9 and No. 29 from the Chiefs, and could end up taking an edge rusher like Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 9. The Titans would still have a late first-round pick and a second-rounder to use as well.

The point is, there are plenty of ways to get it done, but Borgonzi has to add a pass rusher who can start immediately. Otherwise, Johnson and Jeffery Simmons are going to get all of the attention and even more pressure will be put on the new-look secondary.