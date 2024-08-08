Titans DB Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong
Tennessee Titans’ safety Quandre Diggs is ready to silence his doubters this upcoming season.
The newly acquired safety signed a 1-year deal worth up to $5 million. Diggs is 31-years-old but the 3x Pro-Bowler was struggling to find a market. Diggs stands at just 5’9 and with his current age, there have been increasing questions on whether his athleticism is still there to play bigger than he is.
His last Pro Bowl was in the 2022-23 season but Diggs is optimistic he is going to remain a high-level difference-maker. After Wednesday's training camp practice Diggs said this,
"There's no 'stage' of my career," Diggs said. "I'm 31. People act like you get to 30 and you can't play dead. I play well. I do all the things that you need me to do. I go get the football, I have been very consistent in that, top 10, top 5, in the last however many years. I go get the football.
"I want to be physical, and I want to tackle. I want to do those things, but I also want to help guys learn the game. I am very cerebral with what I do. I take this seriously. This is my job, and when I am dialed in, and when I'm ready to go, it's go time."
Diggs had a disappointing year last year by his standards. Posting a 55.1 grade on Pro Football Focus and 1 interception. But he does feel like Tennessee is the place for him to have a bounce back year.
"It's been a process," Diggs said. "But this was definitely the best place for me, just knowing the caliber of coach Dennard. I have friends that he's coached who have spoken highly of him. It's one of those things that worked out – he wanted me here, and I wanted to be here also.
With Diggs, Jamal Adams, and Amani Hooker, the Titans quickly gathered a versatile safety room to use players in their best spots.
