Titans LB Gets Honest On New Defensive Coordinator
The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era of football during the 2024 NFL season. It has been a very busy offseason, but fans are getting excited to see what the new-look team to can do.
Not only has their been a lot of roster change, the coaching staff is completely new as well.
Mike Vrabel and the team opted to part ways this offseason. That led to the Titans hiring Brian Callahan to be the next head coach. Dennard Wilson was also brought in to bring an edge as the new defensive coordinator.
Wilson has been very vocal about his desire to play a violent brand of defensive football. He wants to play aggressive and fast and have players flying to the football at all times.
That has been met with welcoming arms from the players. One of the players excited about the new-look defense is none other than linebacker Rashad Weaver.
In a recent quote, Weaver opened up and spoke out about the defense. He's ready to get to work and play a more aggressive brand of football.
"Fun, aggressive. The first day, the first meeting we had I told him, 'You have me ready to run through a wall.'"
Weaver opened up a bit more about Wilson's coaching style.
"(Wilson is) very hard on us, but he also lets you know when you're doing stuff right. And that's the biggest thing for me. Sometimes before I didn't know when I was doing stuff right. But I know when I'm doing stuff right now, and that makes you want to fix all the mistakes because it's being noticed."
The 26-year-old linebacker is entering a big season for his personal future as well. He's set to end his rookie contract at the end of the 2024 season. So far, he hasn't shown anything to make the team believe that he should be signed long-term.
Throughout his three-year NFL career thus far, Weaver has recorded just 49 total tackles, He has racked up 5.5 sacks and also chipped in with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and seven defended passes.
Most of those numbers came back in the 2022 season when he had a much larger role. Perhaps he can work his way onto the field under the new coaching staff.
Either way, this is all great news for the Titans and their fans. Weaver is clearly a fan of the new coaching staff and similar sentiments have been said by many of his teammates.
Whether or not Tennessee competes for the playoffs this season, the future is bright and the team is headed in the right direction.
