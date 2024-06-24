Titans WR Among Most Overpaid
The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to one of the richest deals for any free agent this offseason.
The two sides agreed to a four-year contract worth $92 million, making him the highest-paid player on the roster. However, people feel like Ridley might have gotten too much money, like Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer.
"The Titans used a recent first-rounder on Treylon Burks, still employ DeAndre Hopkins, and also signed Tyler Boyd this offseason. They're hoping Ridley will rebound after posting only a few flashes for divisional-rival Jacksonville following his one-year suspension. Also of note is the fact Ridley already will be 30 in December," Iyer writes.
Ridley was definitely one of the more surprising free agents this offseason by signing with the Titans and spurning the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The surprise lingered further considering the fact that the Titans have DeAndre Hopkins already on the roster.
After not having played since Oct. 2021, Ridley returned to the Jaguars in 2023 and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hopkins caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns and he's only making an average of $13 million compared ro Ridley's $23 million.
So Ridley being included on the list doesn't mean he's a bad signing for the Titans. If anything, it could give Tennessee one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. However, Ridley is getting paid a lot more than his counterpart for doing roughly the same amount of work. Sure, Hopkins is a little older, but the production is close to identical.
Does this signal that Ridley will get more targets in the offense? Likely not. Will Levis will throw the ball to whoever gets open. As long as he has a Titans uniform on, it doesn't matter who he throws to.
Hopkins has a built-in chemistry with Levis from last season, and he caught six of his seven touchdowns from the nine games he played. But with Ridley now in the fold, the target shares in Tennessee could end up changing a little bit.
