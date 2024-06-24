Titans, AFC South QB's Land Near Bottom of Ranking
The Tennessee Titans were one of three teams in the AFC South to select a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving majority of the division a path towards building a team from the ground up.
The oldest quarterback in the division, Trevor Lawrence, just signed a new five-year contract that will keep him with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the other teams have a rookie for the foreseeable future.
The youth of the quarterbacks in the division is why NFL.com writer Eric Edholm ranks the AFC South in seventh out of eight in terms of quarterbacks.
"Levis threw four TD passes in his NFL debut, but leveled off quickly thereafter, suffering from scattershot accuracy at times and poor ball security before a foot injury ended his rookie season. But the Titans made major OL and WR upgrades this offseason, and Levis now has two stud receivers as targets. Can he stay healthy and thrive in this new offense under Brian Callahan? Sure. But we're going to slow play his projection until we see more," Edholm wrote.
The NFC South was the only division to slot in below the AFC South.
Levis has people who believe in him both inside and outside the Titans building, and that should give him some confidence and an opportunity to build upon the foundation he had laid out during his first NFL season.
While C.J. Stroud went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year last season with the Houston Texans, there's still a lot of untapped potential within the division. Anthony Richardson started just four games for the Indianapolis Colts last year before a shoulder injury forced him to get season-ending surgery.
Levis could help the division rise up the leaderboard in any future rankings similar to this if he can follow the vision that coach Brian Callahan has for him. The team also geared him up with great receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd that could help him boost his numbers and make him a better player.
Levis and the Titans will continue their path towards improvement when training camp begins on Tuesday, July 23.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!