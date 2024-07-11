Titans WRs Have High Expectations
The Tennessee Titans receiving corps underwent a lot of change this offseason, and the team is hoping it's for the better.
Tennessee pulled off one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, signing Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $93 million contract away from the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, who were the favorites to retain him. Now, Ridley has a chance to form the best receiver duo in the AFC South next to DeAndre Hopkins, who had a 1,000-yard season once again in 2023.
Ridley and Hopkins will be fighting for the chance to be the top receiver in the offense. The money suggests Ridley will, but Hopkins' chemistry with Levis from last season could put him in the driver's seat for that role.
The Titans also signed Tyler Boyd to help out and ease the transition of Brian Callahan's system, which he helped execute while with the Cincinnati Bengals. Having Boyd's familiarity in the slot will help Levis out tremendously as he learns how to operate in the new system.
Assuming the Titans carry six receivers, the race for the final three spots on the team should be interesting. Treylon Burks, a 2022 first-round pick, should be favored to grab one of those slots. However, he has underperformed in his first two seasons, making just 49 grabs for 665 yards and a touchdown in 21 career appearances. Those numbers are pretty similar to what Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has produced in the past two years, and he'll also likely make the team.
The sixth and final spot on the roster is likely to go to sixth-round rookie Jha'Quan Jackson out of Tulane. He also has some return experience from college, so that could help his case towards making the team. Virtually any of these receivers have a shot of making it if they perform well on special teams, but Jackson should be the favorite if they carry six receivers.
The Titans will also give players like veterans Kyle Philips and Mason Kinsey a shot to make the team, but they are more likely to end up on the practice squad than the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
