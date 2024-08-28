Titans Release Rising OLB
The Tennessee Titans are making some moves when it comes to their outside linebackers.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Titans are cutting outside linebacker Rashad Weaver.
The move comes after the team claimed Houston Texans defensive end Ali Gaye off of waivers earlier today.
Weaver, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. In his final collegiate season, Weaver recorded 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, making him a consensus All-American and First-team All-ACC. That prompted the Titans to draft him with an early Day 3 pick, but he never lived up to the hype that he came into the league with.
Weaver played in just two games during his rookie season, mostly on special teams. However, he began to see more action once his second year rolled around.
In 2022, Weaver played in all but one game for the Titans and saw a considerable amount of snaps on defense. He also made the first (and so far only) four starts of his career. He recorded 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks during the 2022 campaign, making him potentially one of the top rising pass rushers going into the 2023 season.
However, last year saw a regression from Weaver as he saw less playing time and only managed to make 20 tackles throughout the season without any sacks.
He was on the fringe of the roster coming into training camp, especially with seventh-round rookie Jaylen Harrell challenging him for the final spot. Both of them made the initial 53-man roster, but the team saw an opportunity to upgrade, so that means Weaver is departing.
Weaver will go through waivers and if he goes unclaimed, he'll have a chance to return to the Titans on the practice squad.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!