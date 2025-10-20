Titans Release Former Seahawks All-Pro WR
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has requested and received a release from the Tennessee Titans, and is expected to be free to sign with another team this week, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
"Veteran WR Tyler Lockett has asked for and received his release from the Tennessee Titans, per source," Schefter wrote. "Lockett is expected to be free to sign with another team after 4 pm ET Wednesday."
Lockett signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Titans in April 2025. His decision comes on the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots under the direction of former Titans' head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans are now 1-6 on the season.
The comments under Schefter's post were immediately flooded with fans naming teams who should try to land Lockett, among them the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Others questioned why the veteran WR turned to the Titans this season in the first place.
Lockett's Football Career
Lockett began his NCAA career with Kansas State in 2011, where he remained for all four years of college. Seattle selected Lockett in the third round of the 2015 draft, and he remained with the Seahawks for a full ten years before being released.
In March 2024, Lockett shared his feelings about Seattle as his contract was being restructured.
"Seattle is home," Lockett said. "Obviously it’s a business and so you've got to kind of look and see what is good for them, you see what's good for yourself, as well. And with everything that I had a chance to be able to do and become, it's really cool that you hear that the staff wants you to be on the team, as well."
Lockett was released from the Seahawks in March 2025. In 17 games with the Seahawks in 2024, Lockett caught 49 of 74 targets and logged 600 receiving yards. This season, Lockett has caught just 10 of his 21 targets with 70 yards, and the Titans on the whole have a grim future this season. With an interim head coach after the firing of Brian Callahan, the Titans' new leadership is 0-1 with little hope. At 33, it makes sense for Lockett to head for the door. Lockett will look for a team seeking WR depth and hope to retire with a stronger finish than the Titans can offer.
As one fan wrote on Twitter, "The Tyler Lockett sweepstakes are about to go crazy"
