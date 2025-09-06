Tyler Lockett Opens Up About Titans Changes
For the first time in his career, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett will put on a uniform that doesn't belong to the Seattle Seahawks.
Lockett, who turns 33 this month, signed a one-year deal with the Titans after the Seahawks cut him early in the offseason. Lockett spoke with reporters about how he feels going into his first season with Tennessee.
"I mean, individually, man, I think I feel great. There's a lot of things that I was able to work on, a lot of things that I felt like I grew when it came to the receiver game," Lockett said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Some of the things that they got me doing, like playing inside a little bit allows me to be able to kind of try to take my game to another level. Most of my career, I've always been on the outside, so just being able to now, kind of like, learn how to transition and kind of still do both, really helps me out a lot.
Lockett spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, becoming one of the greatest players in its franchise history. He caught 661 passes for 8.594 yards and 61 touchdowns, including four seasons of over 1,000 yards.
Last year, he only recorded 600 receiving yards, but he can still be a strong contributor in the NFL. Lockett is excited about his new opportunity with the Titans playing with rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
"I think it's a blessing just being able to go in the year 11 and you know, so for me, it's like, that's big, because it's three and a half years that's the average that people normally play," Lockett said.
"So just to be in year 11 and still be able to be in a position where this team feels like, I can help them do what it is we want to accomplish as a team this year. It's truly, like, amazing. Makes me feel good."
Lockett will make his Titans debut against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!