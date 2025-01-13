Titans Reveal Finalists for GM Position
The Tennessee Titans have trimmed their general manager search to six, selecting several candidates to meet for a second interview before they make a decision. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, interviews will begin as early as January 14 as they try to make their hire.
The Titans moved on from Ran Carthon this offseason as they looked for a new GM who will help work with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They started with several first-round interviews shortly after and are now onto their second-round of meetings.
Their final candidates include:
- Bills Dir. Player Personnel Terrance Gray
- Bears Asst GM Ian Cunningham
- Buccaneers Asst GM John Skytek
- Chiefs Asst GM Mike Borgonzi
- Colts Asst GM Ed Dodds
- Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
It's unknown who the favorite is for the Titans job right now. Borgonzi and Gray appear to standout as members of Super Bowl-favorite teams, but multiple of the candidates making it to the second round have been considered elsewhere in recent years.
Following the second round of interviews, the Titans will likely begin finalizing their selection process and make a hire. That timeline appears to be moving quickly.
