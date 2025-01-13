Titans GM Responds After Being Fired
The Tennessee Titans are adjusting to a new chapter with their franchise after firing general manager Ran Carthon earlier this month.
Carthon, 43, went 9-25 during his two seasons as the Titans general manager, and that wasn't enough for Amy Adams Strunk to warrant keeping him around for a third year.
Carthon appeared on 104.5 The Zone with Kayla Anderson and Ramon Foster in his first public interview since he was fired to share his thoughts on what happened.
"You never approach any situations thinking I’m going to be one and done," Carthon said h/t Tennesseean's Nick Suss. "But at the end of the day, we’re going to be judged by wins and losses. Our record just hadn’t been good the last two years. That’s ultimately what it comes down to."
Carthon was given the tall task to try and rebuild the Titans, but the team wasn't making progress after the moves he was making. Even though the Titans changed head coaches after Carthon's first year from Mike Vrabel to Brian Callahan, the general manager was the one deemed ultimately responsible for the failures of the season.
At 3-14, the Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1978, so these are new lows that Tennessee is facing.
Whether firing Carthon was the right decision or not will be answered in due time, but it appears the former general manager is accepting of the fact that things didn't materialize the way anyone had hoped.
Now, Carthon can draw upon his experiences in his two years with the Titans and apply it to wherever he ends up next in hopes that he will learn from these harsh lessons that were taught in Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!