Titans Earn Praise for Underrated Free Agency Signing
The Tennessee Titans made several moves to try and help make the team better in the first few days of this year's free agency period.
Some decisions were massive, like signing Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but others were quiet like inking Xavier Woods away from the Carolina Panthers.
Sports Illustrated analyst Matt Verdarame praised the signing, giving the Titans a "B+" in his free agency grades.
"The Tennessee Titans found a way to bolster their secondary, agreeing to terms with Xavier Woods on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million," Verdarame writes.
"Woods, 29, is entering his ninth NFL season with the Titans being his fourth team. Last year, Woods played for the Carolina Panthers and literally never came off the field, playing 100% of the defensive snaps.
"In Tennessee, Woods will be a veteran voice on a young team trying to find its way."
Woods is expected to be the replacement for veteran Quandre Diggs, who played nine games for the Titans last season. If he can play better than Diggs, he should be considered a strong addition.
Woods recorded a team-high 119 tackles for the Panthers last season, and the knack for getting after the football should be a welcomed need for the Titans defense.
Tennessee has the potential for a strong defense, as evidenced by having the second-fewest yards allowed last season behind the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Adding Woods only helps the Titans keep that number low as long as he can stay healthy.
With Woods on board, the Titans still have moves to make both in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, where Tennessee is set to have nine picks, including the No. 1 overall selection.
