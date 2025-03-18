Analysts Split on Titans $82 Million Signing
The Tennessee Titans shocked the league during the legal tampering period when they signed Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million deal.
Many were surprised about the move, including The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher, who listed it as one of the worst signings in the league in free agency so far.
"Dan Moore Jr. is an average left tackle. We will start with that. And that’s not a knock on him! He was a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has started 66 games since being selected. Moore has incrementally improved each season and has been one of the league’s most durable players since being drafted," Mosher writes.
"Young and durable players get paid in free agency, especially at a position like left tackle. However, the Titans making him one of the league’s highest-paid offensive tackles still feels a bit weird. Tennessee had to improve its offensive line, and Moore was the best tackle out on the market.
"However, it’s going to take some time to get over the sticker shock here, especially when you consider Ronnie Stanley signed a much smaller deal just days before free agency started. But that’s free agency. B players get paid A+ money. And that’s the case for Moore and the Titans here."
However, not everyone shares the same sentiments. Mosher's co-worker, Ian Valentino, described the Moore signing as one of the best moves in the league.
"We don't know who will be under center yet for the Titans to start the 2025 season, but Moore is a good blocker coming off his best season and still entering his prime," Valentino writes.
"The team's offensive line will be dramatically improved, with Moore, Year 2 of JC Latham, and Year 3 of Peter Skoronski as building blocks. Moore's play has to improve, but there's nothing in his resume to suggest he'll suddenly plateau and make this deal a disastrous one."
It's all about perspective when looking at the Moore signing. The gripes seem to be more about the length and money instead of the fit, but as long as Moore plays well with the Titans, the team will be in good hands regardless of how much he is getting paid.
