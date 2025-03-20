All Titans

Titans Depth Chart Prediction: Offense Has Certainly Improved

The Titans offense has gotten better after one week of free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71) warm up before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71) warm up before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans have made some changes to their offense in the first week of free agency. Here's a look at how the depth chart shakes out for the Titans:

Quarterback:

  • Will Levis, Brandon Allen

Levis is still the starter, but he'll likely be replaced by the time the NFL Draft rolls around.

Running Back:

  • Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Jabari Small

The Titans are likely content at running back, but they could bring in a few undrafted free agents, and maybe even a late draft pick to compete with Small for the No. 3 role.

Wide Receiver:

  • Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson, Mason Kinsey, Colton Dowell, Bryce Oliver, Tay Martin, Jha'Quan Jackson, Stanley Morgan Jr.

The Titans are in desperate need of a wide receiver. Losing Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and only getting Jefferson in return means the team will likely look both in late free agency and the draft for potential starters.

Tight End:

  • Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, David Martin-Robinson, Thomas Odukoya

The Titans should be solid at tight end, running it back with the same four from a year ago.

Left Tackle:

  • Dan Moore Jr., Nicholas Petit-Frere, Arlington Hambright

Moore takes hold of the left tackle spot, protecting the blindside of whoever ends up under center.

Left Guard:

  • Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Logan Bruss

Skoronski takes the left guard starting spot for the third year in a row.

Center:

  • Lloyd Cushenberry III, Corey Levin

Cushenberry should make a full recovery from his Achilles injury ahead of the 2025 season.

Right Guard:

  • Kevin Zeitler, Blake Hance, Chandler Brewer

Zeitler adds some much-needed experience at right guard, and Hance is a solid backup added in free agency.

Right Tackle:

  • JC Latham, Jaelyn Duncan, John Ojukwu, Isaiah Prince

Latham becomes the team's answer at right tackle, while Duncan, Ojukwu and Prince will fight for the backup role in training camp.

