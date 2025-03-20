Titans Depth Chart Prediction: Offense Has Certainly Improved
The Tennessee Titans have made some changes to their offense in the first week of free agency. Here's a look at how the depth chart shakes out for the Titans:
Quarterback:
- Will Levis, Brandon Allen
Levis is still the starter, but he'll likely be replaced by the time the NFL Draft rolls around.
Running Back:
- Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Jabari Small
The Titans are likely content at running back, but they could bring in a few undrafted free agents, and maybe even a late draft pick to compete with Small for the No. 3 role.
Wide Receiver:
- Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson, Mason Kinsey, Colton Dowell, Bryce Oliver, Tay Martin, Jha'Quan Jackson, Stanley Morgan Jr.
The Titans are in desperate need of a wide receiver. Losing Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and only getting Jefferson in return means the team will likely look both in late free agency and the draft for potential starters.
Tight End:
- Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, David Martin-Robinson, Thomas Odukoya
The Titans should be solid at tight end, running it back with the same four from a year ago.
Left Tackle:
- Dan Moore Jr., Nicholas Petit-Frere, Arlington Hambright
Moore takes hold of the left tackle spot, protecting the blindside of whoever ends up under center.
Left Guard:
- Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Logan Bruss
Skoronski takes the left guard starting spot for the third year in a row.
Center:
- Lloyd Cushenberry III, Corey Levin
Cushenberry should make a full recovery from his Achilles injury ahead of the 2025 season.
Right Guard:
- Kevin Zeitler, Blake Hance, Chandler Brewer
Zeitler adds some much-needed experience at right guard, and Hance is a solid backup added in free agency.
Right Tackle:
- JC Latham, Jaelyn Duncan, John Ojukwu, Isaiah Prince
Latham becomes the team's answer at right tackle, while Duncan, Ojukwu and Prince will fight for the backup role in training camp.
