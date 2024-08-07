Titans Reveal Quandre Diggs Jersey Number
The Tennessee Titans are bolstering their secondary, signing former Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs to a one-year deal.
The Titans still aren't exactly sure what their secondary will look like, but they do now know what Diggs' jersey will look like. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Diggs will wear No. 26 this season.
After wearing No. 28 with the Detroit Lions from 2015-19 and donning No. 37 and 6 for the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs will debut his new-look No. 26. His previous No. 6 is worn by veteran kicker Nick Folk, and it appears that a deal hasn't been struck between the two for a swap. It isn't even clear if there was any type of negotiation for it. But at the end of the day, Diggs now has No. 26 on his back.
Diggs comes to the Titans after he was cut by the Seahawks at the beginning of the offseason. Diggs started every game for the Seahawks for the past four years, and in 2023, he recorded a career-high 95 tackles. However, as Seattle was going in a different direction with Mike Macdonald as head coach, the team chose to move on from him.
Ironically enough, the Seahawks brought in Macdonald, who was the Ravens defensive coordinator last season. Someone who worked under Macdonald as the defensive backs coach was Dennard Wilson, who is now the Titans defensive coordinator.
Now, Diggs joins the Titans and has a chance to make an impact early. He's expected to get a significant amount of playing time in the secondary alongside his Seattle teammate Jamal Adams, who was hoping Diggs would join the Titans after he signed late last month.
Now, the two are reunited in Nashville hoping to elevate the Titans secondary in the upcoming season.
