Titans Land Bottom Five in Latest Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are entering the season with low expectations after coming off a 6-11 season and employing many new faces both on the coaching staff and the field.
NFL.com lead writer Eric Edholm crafted his latest power rankings ahead of the first week of the preseason, and he had the Titans ranked at No. 28, two spots higher than his previous edition.
"The Titans have undergone major changes on offense and defense, as well as to the coaching staff, and I don't quite know what to think of all the upheaval yet," Edholm writes. "I'd say I am mostly positive, but will the makeover result in more wins? A ton obviously depends on Will Levis and his development this season, but you can't say Tennessee hasn't at least tried to insulate him well on offense. How it all comes together under a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan is anyone's guess. There's probably a wide span of possible results this season, given the sheer number of unknowns here. But I will say that anyone claiming the AFC South is weak might want to step back and measure it against other divisions. There are four teams here that have a shot to finish over .500. It's not as strong top to bottom as the AFC North, but it might not be terribly far off, either."
The only teams behind the Titans in the power rankings are the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.
There's a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Titans, so their low ranking is to be expected. While there is a decent amount of optimism surrounding training camp, it isn't perfect. The team has injuries to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, which hurts them going into the season.
However, it is still incredibly early to place judgment on any team, and any declarations before the season starts should be taken with at least a grain or two of salt.
The Titans are back in action on Saturday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!