Titans RT Job is Wide Open
The Tennessee Titans are figuring out what their team will look like on Sundays during training camp, but there still remains a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the right tackle position.
There are a number of different directions the Titans can go in, and there is probably the biggest question mark there than at any other position on the roster.
"The Titans haven't declared a starter at right tackle yet. Coach Brian Callahan said the competition could go through the length of training camp without a starter being announced until the opening game," ESPN reporter Turron Davenport writes. "The primary competition so far is between John Ojukwu and Jaelyn Duncan. Third-year veteran Nicholas Petit-Frere will also be a factor now that he was activated off the PUP list on Friday. Tennessee allowed 64 sacks last season, tied for the third most in the NFL."
The Titans are trying a number of different combinations for what works at right tackle by itself and with the rest of the offensive line. While Ojukwu, Duncan and Petit-Frere are the "favorites" for the job, others are being given an opportunity to shine there as well.
"Everybody has gotten some exposure on that side," offensive line coach Bill Callahan said via ESPN. "We're mixing and matching. The big thing is consistency, are they progressing from a physical aspect and then technique."
Callahan knows exactly what he wants in a right tackle and nobody has yet to emerge as that clear-cut guy, but that's what training camp is for. They don't need to have a Week 1 starter right now, but they do need to have some sort of idea very soon, only because the season will creep up on them before they know it.
Each day that goes by in practice helps the Titans figure things out, and that should help them as a team overall.
The Titans face off against the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!