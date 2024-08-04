Titans' Will Levis Has Pieces for Second-Year Leap
The Tennessee Titans finished a disappointing 5-12 last season and there were a lot of question marks about the team's direction, including starting quarterback Will Levis.
The Titans were quick to show its hand by staying competitive and surrounding Levis with the offensive talent to succeed.
The hiring of former Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was the first domino to fall. Callahan has worked with successful quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, and Derek Carr in his young coaching career. The Titans also added wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and running back Tony Pollard in free agency.
If that was not enough, the Titans drafted one of the top offensive linemen in this year's draft in J.C. Latham with its first-round pick.
Pro Football Focus writer Tyler Sullivan ranked Will Levis second in quarterbacks with most to prove this upcoming season.
“The Titans should be a far more competitive club. Levis did flash his potential after taking the starter job, including a four-touchdown performance in his first-ever start, but there were also some rookie lumps mixed in. After spending the entire offseason and summer preparing to be the full-time starter and Tennessee boosting the roster around him, Levis could surprise people with just how big of a leap he takes,” Sullivan wrote.
Levis did show signs of his potential with his size, mobility, and strong arm but still went just 3-6 as a starter and had only 4 more touchdown passes after his first game.
With the new weapons added with receiver Deandre Hopkins, the Titans quickly built up one of the best-receiving cores in the league.
There is added pressure on Levis. With a new general manager and head coach, there is no attachment to the young quarterback. If Levis doesn't play up to expectations, the new-look Titans may look for its new quarterback of the future.
