Titans Rising in NFL Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans came into the season as the league's worst team after claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Even though the Titans haven't played in any games since taking Miami quartebrack Cam Ward with the top selection, NFL.com writer Eric Edholm put the Titans at No. 26 in his latest power rankings, six spots higher than the previous edition, where they were in dead last.
"This is a big move up. Perhaps it’s a bit of a projection, with a bit of an overcorrection. I started the Commanders in this same spot a year ago when my spidey sense started kicking in with Jayden Daniels," Edholm wrote.
"I am getting that same kind of feeling with Cam Ward. Now, I don’t think we’re going to see a 12-5 season in Nashville, not with the toughest-looking schedule in the division. And besides, the Titans have been bad at home the past three years, so they clearly need to show they can reverse that. But Ward’s presence eventually can lift all boats."
"He’s not the dynamic scrambler Daniels is, but he has some exciting arm talent and a receiver in Calvin Ridley who seems energized again. Can they help compensate for some weaker spots on the roster? Not entirely. But I think we’ll exit this season feeling good about Ward and the direction of the Titans."
The Titans jumped the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns in Edholm's power rankings.
The Titans have a lot of potential with Ward, but that will also come with some growing pains. Ward and the offense hasn't gotten off to the greatest start for the Titans this season, but they are figuring things out piece by piece.
If Ward and the Titans can get past some of these growing pains before the start of the regular season, things should be looking up for them as they look to surprise the NFL.
Ward and the Titans will begin their preseason slate when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
