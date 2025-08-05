Titans Re-Sign Veteran Safety
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a familiar face. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing Quandre Diggs.
"Diggs is not just a familiar face for the Titans, where he played last season – he's also quarterback Cam Ward's cousin," Wyatt wrote.
"Diggs played in eight games for the Titans in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury. Prior to joining the Titans, he played for the Lions and Seahawks. In 10 NFL seasons, Diggs has played in 145 games and tallied 622 tackles and 24 interceptions."
In addition to signing Diggs, the team is also adding Joshuah Bledsoe to the roster.
"Bledsoe was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing in college at Missouri," Wyatt wrote.
"Bledsoe has played in four career games in his career, and been credited with a tackle while also playing on special teams.
"In addition to his time with the Patriots, Bledsoe has also spent time with the Steelers, and the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL."
To make room for Diggs and Bledsoe on the roster, the Titans have cut pass rusher Titus Leo and safety Mark Perry.
Diggs played in eight games with the Titans in the 2024 campaign before suffering a Lisfranc injury that cut his season short. Before playing with the Titans, Diggs was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
Diggs spent his first five seasons with the Lions before a trade to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He played and started in 72 consecutive games for the Seahawks during his time in the pacific northwest before joining the Titans for the 2024 season.
Last year, Diggs recorded 42 tackles and didn't have an interception, marking the first time since 2016 where he didn't register a takeaway.
Diggs joins a safety room that has Kendell Brooks, Mike Brown, Amani Hooker, Davion Ross, Kevin Winston Jr., Julius Wood and Xavier Woods.
Diggs is expected to participate in the team's joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their preseason opener.
