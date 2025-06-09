Titans Rival Signs Pro Bowl RB
The Tennessee Titans are watching their division rivals get a little better just ahead of mandatory minicamp.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Houston Texans are signing former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to a one-year deal.
The move wasn't a massive surprise, and now the AFC South gets another big-time running back, but he comes with a bit of a caveat.
"The Browns selected running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in April's draft to join Jerome Ford in the backfield. General manager Andrew Berry stated afterward in May that bringing back the four-time Pro Bowler was increasingly unlikely, so Chubb landing elsewhere has been anticipated for some time," Rapoport wrote.
"Chubb's 6,843 career rushing yards and 51 rushing TDs both rank third in Browns franchise history, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly."
"Now, Chubb will get a fresh start in a Texans backfield that features Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale."
"The NFL community could get a first glimpse at Chubb in a Texans uniform very soon -- Houston begins its mandatory minicamp on June 10."
Chubb may have reached the Pro Bowl four times in his seven seasons in Cleveland, but injuries derailed his final two seasons with the team. He suffered a major knee injury in 2023 that took over a year to recover and broke his foot at the end of the 2024 campaign. He is certainly not the same version of himself that entered the league as a second-round pick in 2018.
He is expected to compete for the backup role with the Texans behind Joe Mixon, who ran for over 1,000 yards last year in his first season in Houston.
The Titans play the Texans twice in the upcoming season on Sept. 28 in Houston (Week 4) and Nov. 16 in Nashville (Week 11).
