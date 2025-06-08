Titans Need OT to Perform at High Level
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. is one of the most important pieces of the offense.
The Titans signed Moore to an expensive contract this offseason, making him the second-highest paid player in the unit behind wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who signed a four-year, $92 million contract a year ago.
Pro Football Focus named Moore as the team's biggest X-Factor going into the season.
"The Titans made major waves this offseason by handing Dan Moore Jr. a four-year, $82 million contract to be their starting left tackle," Pro Football Focus wrote.
"He did have a career year in 2024, but still placed just 42nd among tackles with a 67.2 PFF overall grade. Tennessee is hoping he has more improvement in him, considering he’ll be protecting No. 1 pick Cam Ward's blindside."
The Titans hope to have one of the best offenses in the NFL, but Moore might not be the player that can help them reach those heights. He struggled for the Pittsburgh Steelers at times last season, and their offense was considered below average when compared to the rest of the league.
The Steelers were a playoff team a year ago, but the defense was the main reason behind the team's success.
A fresh start for Moore could be what he needs to take the next step in his career, and at 26 years old, he certainly has time left to improve. The Titans are counting on him to be better because they are paying him a fortune and they need new rookie quarterback Cam Ward to stay upright, which places a lot of pressure on the former Steelers offensive tackle.
Moore and the rest of his new teammates are set to participate in the team's three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.
