Titans Can Experiment With Cam Ward in 2025
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a season where they were the worst team in the NFL.
There were many reasons behind the Titans' futility, but the biggest one may have been their quarterback play.
Pro Football Focus named Tennessee's passing as its biggest weakness from the 2024 season.
"Tennessee finished dead last in team PFF passing grade (57.0) this past season. The Will Levis experiment ultimately proved to be a failure, and the Titans decided to hit the reset button by selecting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft," Pro Football Focus wrote.
Ward was the best quarterback in this year's draft class, so the Titans didn't hesitate at the opportunity to take him with the top selection. While he has not been named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season, the Titans will look to give him plenty of opportunities to succeed.
"The Titans are hoping Ward will be the savior of the franchise after leading all FBS quarterbacks with a 92.6 PFF overall grade this past season. He has the arm talent to make any throw from any angle, having placed second in the nation with 31 big-time throws this past season," Pro Football Focus wrote.
Ward may not be the answer for the Titans right away, but that's what his rookie season should be built for. The Titans need him to make mistakes so that he can learn from it, so Tennessee shouldn't put too much stock in wins and losses for the 2025 season.
The goal should be to figure out if Ward can be a long-term solution at quarterback and which players around him best fit the offense to try and potentially win a Super Bowl with him under center someday.
