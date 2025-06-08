Titans Have One Big Strength
The Tennessee Titans have a lot to improve on after going a league-worst 3-14 in 2024.
However, not all is doom and gloom for the Titans. The team had a few bright spots last season, including the team's defensive line.
Pro Football Focus named the team's run defense as its greatest strength from last season.
"The only thing the Titans did at an above-average level in 2024 was defend the run," Pro Football Focus wrote.
"Tennessee’s 72.2 team PFF run-defense grade ranked ninth in the NFL, and the team's successful run rate allowed (33.7%) ranked eighth. The Titans’ three-headed monster at defensive tackle in Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and Sebastian Joseph-Day is very difficult to beat on the ground."
Simmons is arguably the best player on the team regardless of position, and he is now the longest-tenured person on the roster after Harold Landry III was cut this offseason. The first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft is entering his seventh season with the Titans, and he hopes to take the team back to where it was earlier in his career when they were competing for a spot in the Super Bowl.
Joseph-Day is a strong veteran to play next to Simmons. He is entering his second season with the Titans and his eighth in the NFL. Last season, he had 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
The player with the most upside on the defensive line is Sweat, who was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He immediately stepped into a key role next to Simmons and Joseph-Day on the defensive line, and impressed coaches in his rookie year.
Now entering his second season in Nashville, Sweat has the ability to help the Titans become one of the best defensive lines in the entire league.
