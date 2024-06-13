Titans Rivals Under Fire for Latest Moves
The Tennessee Titans are coming into the 2024 NFL season with low expectations from the national media. Many are ranking them as the worst team in the AFC South.
While that may end up being the case, the games must be played.
Throughout the offseason, the Titans made aggressive move after aggressive move. Among the new players acquired are L'Jarius Sneed, Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd.
When a team has that kind of offseason, their stock tends to rise. That hasn't been the case for Tennessee.
Despite the lack of belief in the Titans being able to compete this season, another AFC South team is receiving brutal criticism. That team is the rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sports Illustrated recently looked at the team's around the NFL who improved the least during the offseason. The Jaguars ended up on that list, courtesty of Albert Breer.
"I was bullish on the Jags as a Super Bowl darkhorse last year, and that didn’t work out. And I think, on a few fronts, they spun their wheels this offseason preparing to open the vault for Trevor Lawrence."
"They swapped out Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones for Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis. They signed Darnell Savage, who Green Bay replaced with Xavier McKinney, to take Rayshawn Jenkins’s spot. I like Arik Armstead on the defensive line, and Mitch Morse and Ezra Cleveland on the offensive line, but I’m not sure, especially given the age of Armstead and Morse, how much those additions move the needle."
Breer also talked about how Tennessee and the rest of the AFC South helped place Jacksonville on the list.
"What makes Jacksonville’s offseason worse is how aggressive the other teams in the AFC South were in building around their young quarterbacks. That, of course, all puts a little more on Lawrence to make up the difference. I think he’s capable of elevating to the next level. But it’s tough being in a position where you need that to happen."
Looking at the AFC South, there is absolutely no reason with the Titans can't compete.
The Jaguars are not in a great place. Trevor Lawrence has failed to develop the way he was expected to and their roster got worse this offseason, not better.
As for the Indianapolis Colts, they missed the playoffs last season. Anthony Richardson is far from a proven NFL quarterback and had major injury issues. They may have improved a little bit this offseason, but the majority of their moves were re-signing their own players.
Even though the national media doesn't see Tennessee being able to compete, the team has a path. If they can take care of business against both the Jaguars and Colts, they should be in a good position.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!