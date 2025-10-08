Titans Rookie WR Makes Case for Pro Bowl
Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has put in tremendous work for the Tennessee Titans, but fellow fourth-round pick WR Chimere Dike has flown under the radar. Through the team's first five games, Dike has 783 all-purpose yards, by far the most in the league.
Shockingly, Dike was selected No. 103 while Ayomanor was drafted No. 136 overall. Dike, who has just 18 receiving yards this season, has been used far more in special teams. Ayomanor has been putting on a show with a pair of touchdowns, though veteran WR Calvin Ridley did just pass him in terms of receiving yards.
Regardless, Dike's contributions have not gone unnoticed. The 22-year-old has 114 more yards than the next closest player, though there is a caveat to that. Dike, who has 666 kickoff return yards, has nine more attempts than the next two players behind him. One of those players is Dallas Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin, who's only appeared in four games.
Dike may not have a kickoff or punt return touchdown yet, but he did have one that was called back. Obviously, that doesn't go down in the stat sheet. He did have a 71-yard kickoff return which is the second longest of the season. New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson has the longest at 90-yards, though Dike no longer has to compete with Gibson as he was ruled out the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
Quite a few players are averaging more than Dike's 26.6 average yards per return, but seemingly none of them come close to his 25 returns. That's a huge indicator of how poor this Titans defense has been and how many times they've been scored on. At the end of the day, Dike has a job to do and it's out of his control how many times he's needed on special teams.
In total, Dike has 783 all-purpose yards. Seeing as he only has seven receptions for 18 yards and six carries for 17 yards, the vast majority of those have come via special teams. When it comes to arguing who should make the Pro Bowl, there's always a need for a player like Dike.
Ayomanor may be the flashier wide receiver who has a higher upside, but Dike has added a ton to this team in the short time he's been around. He may only average 2.6 yards per reception and 2.8 yards per carry, but his numbers on special teams are one of the lone bright spots this Titans team has seen.
