Titans Rookie WR 'Feels Ready'
While Chimere Dike wasn't named a starting wide receiver, he still has a huge role cut out on this team. The Tennessee Titans fourth round pick is one of three offensive players they chose in that round. Even though Elic Ayomanor was selected after him, Ayomanor earned the starting role.
Dike endured a five-year college career. He began at Wisconsin, playing four seasons for the Badgers. He transferred to Florida for his fifth and final season. Now, the 22-year-old is set to make his NFL debut.
"I feel ready with the work I put in during training camp and throughout my career," Dike told Titans senior reporter, Jim Wyatt.
Upon releasing the first unofficial depth chart, it was worth noting Dike's name appears more than once. While he is primarily a wide receiver, HC Brian Callahan believes in the rookie as he's lined up to be the team's primary punt and kick returner.
"It's super excititng," Dike said. "To see the work you put in through spring, obviously to grow up playing football it's your dream to play at this level. To have the opportunity to play my first NFL game, my parents will be there. It's going to be a really special moment."
Right behind him on special teams duties is Tyler Lockett. Lockett, a 10-year veteran, will be making his Titans debut this season. Dike spoke about the relationship between the rookies and veterans as he said this young group is more than willing to learn.
One of the players who has little to no time to learn is QB Cam Ward. The Titans No. 1 overall pick has a mix of veterans and rookies lined up alongside him on offense. With a huge Week 1 matchup looming, Dike had nothing but great things to say about the Miami graduate.
""The upmost [confidence]. We see the work he puts in every single day, how detailed he is, how hard he works at practice, I'm excited to get out there with him," the rookie wideout said.
Similar to Ward, Dike had limited action in the preseason. He recorded just two receptions for seven yards, a far cry from Ayomanor's five catches for 72 yards. Of the three players drafted in the fourth round, Dike had by far the fewest. TE Gunnar Helm exploded onto the scene with five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Wyatt and Dike's conversation shifted to their Week 1 opponent, the Denver Broncos. It's no easy task playing a team that just made the playoffs, but playing them on the road causes even more room for concern. Ultimately, Dike welcomed the competition with open arms.
"Being on the road presents a challenge but at the same time it presents an opportunity... They have some of the best players in the league but you want to play the best," Dike proclaimed.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!