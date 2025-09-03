Titans Look to Win Third Straight vs. Broncos
Five years ago, the Tennessee Titans got their revenge on the Denver Broncos. The teams played in both 2019 and 2020 as Denver embarrassed Tennessee, 16-0, in 2019. The Titans didn't let it phase them as they defeated the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2020 season, 16-14.
These two teams last met in 2022, a game the Titans won, 17-10. While three years have passed since their last meeting, it wouldn't be surprising to see another close, low-scoring affair.
This time, the Denver Broncos have Sean Payton to lead the charge. Payton guided rookie QB Bo Nix to the playoffs, something many thought would be much tougher than it turned out to be. Even though the Titans have the fourth easiest schedule in the league, they kick things off against a team that just made the playoffs.
There are plenty of factors to consider when looking at the Titans vs. Broncos in Week 1. Historically, Tennessee has a huge advantage in their series. The Titans lead 25-18-1, which includes their time as the Houston Oilers.
2004 marked the first time the Tennessee Titans played the Denver Broncos. Looking at just the Titans vs. Broncos series, Denver leads, 4-5. That said, Tennessee has won two out of the last three, and four of the last six.
Never before have the Tennessee Titans beat the Broncos in three-straight games. The Houston Oilers did it on three occasions going back as far as 1960. These teams have met three times in the playoffs, but all of those games featured the Oilers name.
December 8, 2013 marked one of the highest scoring games in the series history. Denver made easy work of the Titans, defeating them 51-28. With a combined 79 points in that game, it puts things into perspective.
These teams have met four times since 2016. In those four games, a combined 96 points have been scored. No team has scored more than 17 points in any of those matchups. Denver has been held to 10 points twice while the Titans were shut out once.
Last year, the Broncos averaged 25 points per game. The Titans averaged just 18.3 which doesn't come as a surprise knowing their record.
Denver is able to use their first two-games as a tune-up to get ready for the rest of the season. On paper, it's safe to assume they should get past the Titans and Indianapolis Colts with ease. From there, they play the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. A third straight loss to the Titans could put their playoff chances in jeopardy as they have an incredibly tough schedule in 2025.
