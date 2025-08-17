Titans Rookie WR Finding NFL Groove
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is going through his first NFL training camp and he's hoping to make an impact in his maiden season in the league.
Ayomanor was viewed as a steal for the Titans when they traded up to get him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this past spring. Now, he's proving exactly why he was viewed as such in the preseason with the Titans.
In the first quarter of the team's 23-20 preseason win against the Atlanta Falcons, Ayomanor caught a pass from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward that went 35 yards down the field.
Ayomanor caught another pass for 12 yards, bringing his total for the game to 47. Only fellow rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm had more with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans placed Ayomanor in the second string in its most recent depth chart update, but things might not stay that way throughout the course of the season. Ayomanor has the talent that could make him a top-tier receiver in the NFL.
Tennessee needs a player to step up to the plate in the wide receiver room much like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was last season. Westbrook-Ikhine wasn't a starter at the beginning of the season, but he became the Titans' second-leading receiver and touchdowns leader by the end of the year.
That player could come in the form of veterans Tyler Lockett or Van Jefferson, but the Titans want to prioritize the development of their younger players, including Ayomanor.
If Ayomanor can continue to grow on the level that he has been over the next couple of weeks, he could become a regular starter for the Titans during the regular season.
Ward needs a receiver to build chemistry with other than Calvin Ridley, so if Ayomanor becomes that, it will fulfill the prophecy the Titans had set earlier in the offseason.
Ayomanor and the Titans have one final preseason contest where they will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
