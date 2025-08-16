Titans' Brian Callahan Could Be Victim of Recent Curse
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is going into the second season of his tenure with the team, but it could very well be his last.
As the coach of a team taking on a No. 1 pick, Callahan is already on the hot seat and recent history suggests he won't be with the Titans for much longer. The last three teams that have taken a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick have fired their head coach in the middle of the season.
In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. While Lawrence has become a successful player in the NFL, the development wasn't immediate.
His first head coach was Urban Meyer, a top collegiate head coach with a chance to turn things around, but he mismanaged the Jags and flopped after just 13 games with the team.
Two years later, the Carolina Panthers pushed all their chips in, trading up eight spots to take Bryce Young out of Alabama with the No. 1 overall pick. They were excited to pair Young with Frank Reich, who was a quarterback himself in his playing days.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, Reich and Young were not a great fit. Young looked lost in his first 11 games with the Panthers, so they made a change by firing Reich after giving him a multi-year contract.
Young still needed some time to get things sorted in Year 2 with Dave Canales at the helm, but after a promising performance at the end of the season, the Panthers appear to be back on track with their quarterback.
Last year, the Chicago Bears took Caleb Williams with the top pick. Williams was viewed as the surefire No. 1 pick, but he was getting outperformed by No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was fired after a 4-8 start, falling well below expectations after taking Williams with the top pick.
In order for Callahan and the Titans to avoid the same fate, Ward has to show immediate signs of development. If that doesn't happen, history will likely repeat itself.
