Titans Rookie Eying Bigger Role After Injury
The Tennessee Titans are facing some injury troubles at the cornerback position after Chidobe Awuzie left the team's Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers with a groin injury.
Awuzie is on injured reserve, which means he will be out for the next few weeks, which means that the Titans will have to rely on their depth a little bit more.
The player most likely to see more playing time as a result of Awuzie's injury is rookie fifth-round pick Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
"I know these coaches, there's a certain standard that they set for me, and that's to not act like I'm a rookie any more," Brownlee said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I don't have that time to do that. So, for me, it's about accepting that challenge and knowing these guys are right there with me. I am ready to accept the challenge and go to work."
Brownlee is up for the challenge and the team has faith in him. With veterans in the secondary behind him, Brownlee has the support from his teammates that he needs to be effective against the Miami Dolphins.
Brownlee also will have a number of his family and friends in attendance when the Titans play the Dolphins as he grew up in south Florida.
"It's going to be a great feeling knowing I'm doing something that I love doing," Brownlee said. "It's a dream come true. Just to be able to go back home and play on a high level in front of my family and friends, I don't think there's a better feeling than that."
With his teammates, family and friends behind him, Brownlee will be counted upon to help the Titans grab their first win of the season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.
