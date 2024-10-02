Titans Rookie Starting to Impress
The Tennessee Titans are fresh off their first win of the season, a 31-12 victory against the Miami Dolphins on the road.
In the win, fifth-round rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. made his first career start for the injured Chidobe Awuzie. Brownlee recorded five tackles in the win and earned praise from coach Brian Callahan.
"He showed well for himself," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "That was a really good game from Jarvis. Played scrappy, played confident, played physical. For a rookie to come in and do that against those players … that's a tough assignment and I thought he answered the bell. I was impressed with Jarvis."
Brownlee wasn't given an easy task for his first start. Covering players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle aren't easy in any fashion, even with a first-time starter at quarterback in Tyler Huntley. But Brownlee did his job and he did it well.
The game was extra special for Brownlee considering the fact that he is from south Florida and got to play in front of some of his friends and family for the first time as a professional.
"It's going to be a great feeling knowing I'm doing something that I love doing," Brownlee said last week via the team's website. "It's a dream come true. Just to be able to go back home and play on a high level in front of my family and friends, I don't think there's a better feeling than that."
Brownlee is expected to continue to fill in for Awuzie as long as he remains on the sidelines. He was placed on injured reserve, which means he still won't be able to return for the team's next game against the Indianapolis Colts. That will thrust Brownlee back into a starting role as he continues to earn trust from the coaching staff.
