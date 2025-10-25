Titans Rookie Safety Could Get Big Promotion
With the latest injury in the Tennessee Titans apparent ongoing health curse striking in the form of cornerstone cornerback and veteran defensive presence L'Jarius Sneed was relegated to IR with a recurring quad issue - set to miss at least the next four games - to say that the roster is reeling would be a vast understatement.
Forced Replacements
On both sides of the ball, the Titans have their backs against the wall, now forced to reach into their reserves for any semblance of output to fill in for their more usual, permanent options. At 1-6 on the season around the midway point, little patience remains for the team to allow things to shake out on their own.
In the secondary specifically, Tennessee is looking to rookie safety Kevin Winston Jr. who, up to now, has played only three snaps on the 2025 season.
Winston, a third round pick meant to eventually accentuate defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's squad, spoke with the media after a late-week practice in light of his expected elevation.
"I am excited, but I have to keep doing the same things I have been doing every day, which is to stay ready and keep learning every day," he said.
"I have to make sure I keep at it, and be ready when my name is called," he continued.
Next Man Up
During his three seasons with the aforementioned Nittany Lions, Winston totaled 53 solo tackles and 37 assisted, as well as one interception through 28 games played. While his numbers wavered, the S was taken in the third round for a reason: the potential is there, and now, he's been given a one-of-a-kind opportunity to prove that on a team in desperate need.
Already, Winston managed one tackle in his three snaps with the Titans. After being inactive for the first five games of the year, any sense of impact is a welcome one.
Winston further noted that he gains more comfort every time he plays, also saying, "I want to bring a spark for the defense."
Winston's hopeful rise couldn't come at a better time for Dennard Wilson's defense, as he and the Titans prepare to face the league-best Indianapolis Colts on the road. The last time the two teams squared off in an AFC South duel, the Colts routed Tennessee at Nissan Stadium to a screeching 41-20 tune.
If the Titans want to squeeze any respect from the rest of this season, they'll need a win soon; the expectedly improved defense will have to play a huge part in that potential turnaround, if it is to happen.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!