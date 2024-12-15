Titans Rule Out Six Players vs. Bengals
The Tennessee Titans are warming up to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, but they now know who will officially be on the field after labeling six players as inactive for today's game.
Here's a look at who won't suit up for the Titans:
CB Tre Avery
With Chidobe Awuzie fully in the fold, the need for Avery isn't as high for the Titans.
LB Jerome Baker
Baker has yet to truly find his footing with the Titans since arriving in a midseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
WR Jha'Quan Jackson
Jackson is a healthy scratch for a second game in a row after fumbling issues.
RB Joshua Kelley
Kelley is the fourth running back on the roster and not a surprise as an inactive.
CB Roger McCreary
McCreary was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but tweaked his shoulder injury going into Friday's practice, leading to the ultimate decision to sit for today's game.
LB Otis Reese IV
Reese is out with an ankle injury that he has been dealing with for most of the week. Look for Luke Gifford to get some reps in his absence.
Here's a list of inactives for the Bengals: quarterback Logan Woodside (3rd QB), wide receiver Charlie Jones, offensive lineman Cody Ford, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., tight end Tanner McLachlan and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
Kickoff between the Titans and Bengals is set for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on FOX.
