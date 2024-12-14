Analyst Shares Bengals vs. Titans Prediction
The Tennessee Titans may be out of the AFC playoff race, but they still have four games left in the season.
That stretch begins with a Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at home. Even though the Titans are unable to make the playoffs, they can still play spoiler against the Bengals.
An upset isn't out of the conversation. The Bengals are just two games better than the Titans, they are coming off a short week after winning on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee coach Brian Callahan has an expanded scouting report after coaching in Cincinnati for the last five years.
Even though the Titans have some aspects of the matchup on their side, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Bengals will pull out a 30-17 win.
"The Bengals are coming off a road victory Monday night at Dallas where they played better on defense. We know Joe Burrow and the offense will score here. Can the Titans keep up? No. They scored six points last week against a bad Jacksonville defense. They will score more here, but not enough to beat Burrow and gang," Prisco writes.
If the Titans want to win, they will have to do far better than they did a week ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their showing against their division rival was arguably the worst of the season, so coming up with a game plan to ensure that doesn't happen again will be key.
If the Titans can capitalize on the advantages they have coming into the game, they could look to bury the Bengals' chances of making the playoffs altogether.
Kickoff between the Bengals and Titans is set for tomorrow at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium. The game can be watched on FOX.
