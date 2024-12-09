Titans Linked to Intriguing Potential QB Option
The Tennessee Titans still have to make a choice about the future of their quarterback situation.
Will Levis has not done a whole lot to prove that he can be the long-term franchise player. He has shown flashes of elite potential, but he has also had many games where he has been an non-factor.
At this point in the season, he only has a few games left to make a lasting impression.
Looking ahead to the NFL offseason, it seems very likely that the Titans will look to at least bring in competition for him. There are quite a few quality options who will be available in free agency.
One of those options could be current Minnesota Vikings and former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Christopher Kline of FanSided has named Jones as a potential Levis replacement during the upcoming offseason.
"Jones can at least hold a fire to Levis's feet," Kline wrote. "If Jones outperforms Levis, that at least clarifies something about the future in Tennessee. Jones probably isn't a long-term starting option, but he's a prototypical athlete for the position — 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, with mobility and an occasional canon — and he could provide a bit more stability with real pass protection and a viable playmaking corps."
Throughout his career, Jones has been a major disappointment as well. However, there are legitimate questions about whether it's all his fault or the Giants' organization as a whole.
He has played in 70 career games, completing 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. Jones has also picked up 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
On the outside looking in, those numbers aren't too bad. He has received much more criticism than he deserves, although he has not been great.
At just 27 years old, taking a flier on Jones would make sense for Tennessee. He may not end up winning the starting job from Levis, but he's offer the Titans a legitimate alternative.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Tennessee this offseason. The front office will need to get aggressive if they want to get back into playoff contention in 2025.
Making a move for a quarterback like Jones could be one of the moves that the Titans target.
