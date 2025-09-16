Titans Rookies Comprise Promising Offense
The current Tennessee Titans may be more along the lines of an investment opportunity in the long run than an immediate return. While that works for people in the press boxes, it's an entirely different story from the perspective of the fans who've waited the better part of the last half-decade for something - anything - to hold on to.
Yet even considering the team's disappointing, notably avoidable 0-2 start, one consistent aspect of their first two games stands out as a positive worth clinging to: the rookies, specifically on the offensive end.
Where week 1's loss on the road against the Denver Broncos felt like a litmus test, or a trial run, in many ways, this past Sunday's matchup with the Rams revealed much more about the team, laying a predictable groundwork for what fans can expect from them in the farther future.
Of course, at the forefront of the boxes being checked is rookie quarterback and media sensation Cam Ward. In his first game, whilst not making any lethal mistakes in particular, Ward and the Titans offense surrounding him sort of prodded along as the game went on. It was Tennessee's defense that kept them in the 20-12 loss, in spite of Ward's flashes of accuracy and respectable ability to avoid an interception.
In the team's home-opener, however, Ward looked significantly more comfortable and able. Not only did QB1 complete seven more passes than he did in his first game (on only 12 more attempts), but he also managed to deliver his first NFL touchdown pass.
The receiver on the other end of the play was none other than Elic Ayomanor, the Titans' rookie pass-catching playmaker. The two first-years connected on what ended up being the Titans' biggest highlight of the day; regardless of the loss, and subsequent remaining winless record, the rooks' increasing flashes of connection and scoring prowess can only be taken as a positive long-term sign.
At this point, as tiring as it may be, Tennessee fans have to take what they can get. The Titans' season thus far has been a mild disappointment, all things considered, and the team's offense looks more promising than it has since the highest peaks of the Tannehill era; both things can be true.
Tennessee will finally look to notch one in the win column when Daniel Jones and his red-hot Indianapolis Colts come charging into Nissan Stadium next Sunday. Either way, it can be safely said that this Titans offense will continue to inspire hope and, eventually, change.
