Cam Ward Starting to Take Steps Forward For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are 0-2 and, as hard as it may be for fans to hear this out, there are still some positives to be taken from the team's slow start. Many watchers saw the Los Angeles Rams' visit to Nissan Stadium as an opportunity for a rejuvenated home team to flip the script on their season before things got out of hand.
And while things aren't quite there yet, losing your first two games, especially given their winnable nature, is far from an ideal situation for any squad looking to scrape their way out of a rebuild. At a final score of 33-19, the Titans were essentially kept at an arms-length the whole way through, struggling to break the same big-play ceiling that kept them at bay on the road in Denver last week.
Even so, rookie, standout quarterback Cam Ward threw his first (crazy) NFL touchdown, managing a solid statline in the mire of what came across as an overall mediocre experience for the Titans faithful.
In addition to his debut score, Ward completed seven more passes than he did last Sunday (19-33) with a 175 yardage count through the air in addition. His long touchdown connection went to Elic Ayomanor, who finished with 56 yards on four receptions. Calvin Ridley finished with similarly promising numbers, at 57 yards and four catches.
Unfortunately, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for the rookie. For the second week in a row, Ward, despite not throwing an interception, lost a fumble. This is certainly in part due to the learning curves that come with being a rookie in the NFL, but at the same time, enduring five sacks from the Rams' defensive line doesn't make ball security any easier.
Through the first two weeks in total, the Titans' injury-riddled offensive line has already allowed 11 sacks. That unit's improvement will be crucial to both Ward's and the team's overall development going forward; if five-six hits becomes the norm, it may go on to be a long season for Tennessee.
But for the time being, fans should take heart in Ward and the offense's steady improvement, in spite of their winless record. The Titans will have another chance to get a win at home next Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts come into town.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!