Cam Ward Has Impossible Task With Titans O-Line
While it doesn't seem real, Cam Ward has been sacked 11 times in the team's first two games. The Tennessee Titans offensive line had an uphill battle ahead of them when JC Latham was ruled out days prior to the Los Angeles Rams matchup. During the game, tragedy struck.
Somehow, the injuries have only just begun. Right guard Kevin Zeitler went down with an elbow injury, according to Titans' reporter Jim Wyatt. The right side of Tennessee's offensive line continues to be depeleted as right guard Latham's status remains up in the air.
Throughout their first two games, Ward has lost 82 yards on 11 sacks. HC Brian Callahan knows that sometimes his rookie quarterback scrambles too much and isn't doing anything to help his lineman. At the end of the day, he simply isn't getting the protection he needs.
Each sack comes out to a 7.45 yard loss which is far from ideal. Sacks aren't often good for only a couple of yards, but the Titans continue to find themselves in improbable situations with sacks coming at the worst times. Last week, Ward took two crucial sacks that forced the team out of field goal range. Hda they stayed in range for Joey Slye, they could have taken a late lead against the Denver Broncos.
Knowing the Titans' cap space for 2026, one of their main priorities has to be protecting Ward. The Miami graduate was able to throw his first touchdown pass in Week 2 despite the team falling to the Rams, 33-19. They sit at 0-2 as he's thrown for 287 yards in the first two games.
Even with the constant pressure, Ward hasn't let the moment get to him. He has yet to throw an interception which is a great sign, all things considered. After Will Levis underwent surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. Callahan knows that this is Ward's team and it'll be up to him to try and guide them to more than three wins.
Week 3 sees the Indianapolis Colts come to town. At the time of writing, they're in a tight battle with the same Broncos team that took down the Titans in Week 1. The Colts defense dominated the Miami Dolphins last week, sacking QB Tua Tagovailoa three times. Looking ahead, the Colts will be foaming at the mouth knowing they'll have a chance to face a depleted offensive line. Ward and company know their best chances of picking up their first win rely on the health of the men up front.
