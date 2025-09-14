Titans CB Suffers Injury vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans are getting a little banged-up as they face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.
Second-year cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. appears to be dealing with a foot injury, according to ESPN insider Turron Davenport.
"Jarvis Brownlee Jr. just limped off the field, grabbing at his right foot. He's standing on the sideline talking to a trainer now but not going into the blue tent. Darrell Baker Jr. is out there in his place," Davenport tweeted.
Brownlee struggled with penalties in the team's season opener against the Denver Broncos and his teammate L'Jarius Sneed gave him some advice on how to deal with it.
"I was once that guy. I was an aggressive corner. I used to always get flagged. I just tell him keep his composure when you do get flagged," Sneed said via team reporter Wyatt. "... It comes with the game and [you] just get better."
Brownlee was one of the Titans top cornerbacks in his rookie season as a fifth-round pick out of Louisville. He played in all 17 games with 14 starts, recording 75 tackles for the Titans.
In Week 1 against the Broncos, Brownlee had nine tackles and a pass defensed against the Broncos in one of the more difficult matchups he will face during the season.
Before exiting the team's game against the Rams, he had seven tackles, which tied for the team's lead with fellow cornerback Roger McCreary.
Losing Brownlee could be a massive blow for the Titans defense. He is clearly one of the top defenders for the Titans and is still learning more things about playing in the NFL.
Brownlee is one of three second-year players to suffer an injury in the early part of the season for the Titans. First-round pick JC Latham is out for today's game after hurting his hip in the season opener against the Broncos while second-round defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat is sidelined with an ankle injury.
Having the young core of the team hurt isn't a good sign for the developing Titans, so the team will need them to get healthy soon.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!