Titans Held Back By One-Dimensional Run Game
Despite the loss, RB Tony Pollard shined for the Tennessee Titans. Pollard is patiently awaiitng his first touchdown of the 2025 season, though those haven't come easy for the Titans. Having scored just one touchdown in their first two games, Pollard knows his 92 yard-performance isn't good enough.
The former Dallas Cowboys running back had 18 carries for 60 yards in the Titans Week 1 loss. Averaging 3.3 yards per carry against the Denver Broncos is quite impresive knowing they have one of the top defenses in the entire league. In Week 2, his average increased to 4.6 as he had 92 yards on 20 attempts.
The problem isn't Pollard, it's the fact that defenses know what's coming. Keep in mind, the team only had 109 rushing yards. Pollard contributed to 84.4% of the team's rushing yards in Week 2. That number is erirely similar to the 84.5% he took part in last week.
Chimere Dike had one carry in Week 1 while Julius Chestnut had a pair. Dike remains focused on special teams and receiving, though he has just two receptions for negative one yards in the team's first two games. As for Chestnut, the 24-year-old didn't record a single carry in Week 2.
Dike was once again involved in the team's run game against the Rams. He had two carries for nine yards as one went for four and the other was five yards. Ward goes in the stat sheet with eight rushing yards of his own, but he was one again scrambling like crazy as he was sacked five times.
The team suffered a few more injuries in Week 2, something they simply cannot afford. Already 0-2 on the season, the last thing Tennessee needs is to have star players out for an extended period of time. Missing JC Latham showed as the team eagerly anticipates the return of RB Tyjae Spears.
Through two weeks, Pollard has 152 of the team's 180 rushing yards. No matter how dominant he may be, that simply isn't going to cut it. Kalel Mullings and Jordan Mims are listed on the Titans depth chart, though clearly HC Brian Callahan believes never are ready.
For a team that relies on the run, something needs to change. The Titans know Ward can't do everything by himself, and they don't expect him to. The rookie came into an impossible scenario as there was seemingly no way he could turn a three-win team into a playoff calibur offense. Spears' impending return will be a temporary solution, though his performance on the field will indicate how this offense is going to look for the remainder of the season.
